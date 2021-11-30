Birchcliff Doubling Quarterly Common Share Dividend

Birchcliff Energy Ltd.’s board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share on its common shares for the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2021, which represents a 100 per cent increase over the prior quarterly common share dividend of $0.005 per share.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more