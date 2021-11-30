Search
Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation Closes Northern Courier Pipeline System Deal

The Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation (AIOC) announced that the Northern Courier Pipeline System sale has closed, marking the end of years of collaboration and negotiations among all partners and making the Astisiy Limited Partnership comprised of Suncor Energy Inc. and the eight Indigenous communities the official owners of a 15 per cent stake in the Northern Courier Pipeline System (NCPS).  

