Wavefront Secures Up To $12 Million Equity Facility With Alumina Partners

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. signed an agreement with Alumina Partners (Ontario) Ltd. for a commitment by Alumina to purchase up to $12 million of units, consisting of common shares and common share purchase warrants, of the company, in a potential series of individual private placement offering(s).

