Register Now For Think Summit Canada!

Will you be part of it? At IBM Think Summit Canada 2021, learn from Canada's game changers how to better Predict, Modernize, Automate, Sustain, and Secure in the face of rapid change.

On November 17, set out on a 60-minute cinematic journey across Canada. See a nation of innovators change the future of our country with quantum computing, 5G, AI and cloud. Hear “Made in Canada” innovation stories that will inspire you to reinvent the way you do business, including:

Outthinking the pandemic with technology

Making 5G/Edge a reality in collaboration with TELUS

Bringing STEM skills to indigenous youth through P-Tech

Connecting communities across the north with Eagle Flight Network and OneWeb

Building the ocean economy with DeepSense and AI

Engage with the experts who are bringing a nation of possibility to life. Plus, get your hands on actual IBM products and technologies at Think Academy, from Nov 17-21.

