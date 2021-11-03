Ovintiv Proposes Capital Spending Redux For 2022

Ovintiv Inc. views its 2021 development program as being highly repeatable in 2022 for the same amount of capital investment.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more