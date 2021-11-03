Keyera Continues KAPS Construction In Q3; Company Boosts 2021 Capex

Keyera Corp. continued construction on the KAPS pipeline project throughout the third quarter, with mainline construction still steadily progressing, and management considering this project as a “critical link” to integrate the company’s value chain, expanding what services it can offer to customers.

