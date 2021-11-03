Conditions Have Emerged For WCS To Be ‘Among Most Valuable’ Global Crude Benchmarks: Athabasca

In Alberta, physical markets and regional benchmark prices (WCS) have improved with higher WTI prices. Athabasca Oil Corporation expects current WCS differentials to remain stable with muted industry growth and improving basin egress, including the recently completed Enbridge Inc. Line 3 replacement.

