Air Charter Helps Albertans Benefit From Texas Oil Development

The oil industry in Texas has been a driving force of the North American economy for decades. Spanning parts of West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico lays the Permian Basin, a shale basin ranging 250 miles wide and 300 miles long. It is the largest petroleum-producing basin in the United States and is rocking the world of oil and gas.

Once considered a worn-out oil patch on its way to drying up, the Permian Basin may be out-producing Saudi Arabia’s Ghawar oilfield within a few years thanks to new technology and aggressive investment. 30 billion barrels of crude and 75 trillion cubic feet of natural gas have already been extracted from the ground and up to 4 million barrels of oil are still being extracted per day.

Work in the Permian looks like it’s unlikely to end, with billions of barrels worth of unextracted oil locked away in rich layers of shale. By 2025, it’s expected that oil production from the United States will equal that of Saudi Arabia and Russia combined, in large part thanks to the Permian Basin.

Building and maintaining new pipelines in the Permian Basin has created a significant amount of jobs including manufacturing, installation, maintenance, and infrastructure. Despite this explosion of available resources and growth potential, the Permian basin faces challenges halting its rapid expansion.

