MEG Energy In US$225 Million Debt Repayment

MEG Energy Corp. has issued a notice to redeem US$225 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.50 per cent senior secured second lien notes due 2025 at a redemption price of 101.625 per cent, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the redemption date.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more