First Helium Secures Over 276,000 Acres On Highly Prospective Option Land Block

First Helium Inc.’s technical team has completed its evaluation of approximately 880,000 acres of prospective helium lands in southern Alberta and elected to continue over 276,000 acres of land, which includes over 176,000 acres of corresponding 3D seismic and 512 kilometres of 2D seismic for a further period of two years.
