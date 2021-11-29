Capital Power, Enbridge In Carbon Capture Collaboration

Capital Power Corporation and Enbridge Inc. announced a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on carbon capture and storage (CCS) solutions in the Wabamun area west of Edmonton, near Capital Power's Genesee Generating Station.

