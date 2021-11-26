Microwave Energy Could Produce Zero Carbon Turquoise Hydrogen From Natural Gas

Although blue and green hydrogen typically come to mind when it comes to decarbonized hydrogen production, a new private company is proposing to add to the mix another colour — turquoise — with the use of microwave energy.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more