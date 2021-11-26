Essential Energy Services Extends, Amends Credit Facility

Essential Energy Services Ltd. has entered into the second amending agreement to its June 26, 2018 credit facility agreement with a syndicate of lenders comprised of National Bank of Canada, ATB Financial and Canadian Western Bank.

