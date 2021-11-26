CER Has Not Approved Enbridge’s Canadian Mainline Contracting Proposal

The Commission of the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) did not approve Enbridge Inc.'s application to enter into long-term contracts on the Canadian Mainline pipeline for 90 per cent of the system's capacity.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more