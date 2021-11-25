Hemisphere Energy Accelerates 2022 Drilling Program

Due to rig availability constraints and projected cost increases in 2022, Hemisphere Energy Corporation has recently accelerated a portion of its 2022 capital spending plans and commenced a drilling program in the Atlee F pool for up to four wells during the fourth quarter of 2021.

