Not So Fast: On Side With Net Zero, Oilsands Producers Push Back On Near-Term Emissions Cuts

Canada’s largest oilsands producers may be on side with the federal government’s 2050 net-zero greenhouse gas emissions target, but member companies of the Oil Sands Pathways to Net Zero initiative say the starting point of 2025 is too soon to start bending the emissions curve.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more