CAOEC Members Key To Fighting Climate Change, Providing Affordable Global Energy: Scholz

Canadian Association of Energy Contractors (CAOEC) member companies will be critical to Canada reaching its net-zero targets by 2050, says Mark Scholz, president and chief executive officer, considering these firms will drill hydrogen feedstock, the holes for CCUS, while also drilling for things like geothermal, lithium and helium.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more