USask Researcher Takes Social Science Look At Genomics-Enhanced Oilsands Water Treatment

Is there public support for applying genomics-enhanced wetland treatment systems to remediate processed water from the oilsands? Academics aim to answer that question as part of a nationwide study regarding the social sciences aspects of overall genomics research, exploring legal, social and economic gaps in knowledge and practices.

