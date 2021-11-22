Reef In New Asset Purchase Agreement With Levant Exploration

Reef Resources Ltd. has entered into a new asset purchase agreement with Levant Exploration and Production Corp. acting in trust for a corporation to be incorporated pursuant to which Levant would purchase all of Reef's non-producing oil and gas assets located in Huron County, Ontario.

