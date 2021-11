New Energy Research Assesses Northeast B.C. Formations For Wastewater Storage Potential

A new research report and data set provide detail on potentially suitable geologic storage for wastewater from natural gas operations in northeast British Columbia’s Montney play region, announced Geoscience BC.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more