IPC’s Q3 Canadian Output Up As Onion Lake Thermal Project Delivers

International Petroleum Corporation says third quarter net production from its Canadian assets was above the high end of guidance at 39,600 boe/d with continued strong performance and high production uptime at all the oil and gas producing assets.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more