Carbon Capture, Storage & Utilization: A US (Lower 48) Perspective — CSUR Technical Webinar, Nov. 9

Carbon Capture Utilization & Storage (CCUS) is a perceptible solution in CO2 abatement/intensity reduction if CO2 utilization demographic fully changes to anthropogenic sources. Currently, North America is leading CCUS projects in both numbers and volumes, however, a significant scale up is required for CCUS to play a critical role in decarbonization ambitions.

North America offers not only suitable geological sites for CCUS, they are already connected to storage hubs and mature infrastructure. Further, decades of CO2 injection optimization practices are currently in place and are actively monitored. Site selection and ranking based on key geological and engineering criteria as well as CO2 and crude oil supply and demand landscape are critical metrics for future investors with decarbonization ambitions.

This study presents a comprehensive full cycle assessment of potential CCUS in US Lower 48. The main objective is to characterize the size of the opportunity located in four main CCUS adaptive regions of the US Lower 48. i.e., Permian, Rocky Mountains, Mid Continent and Gulf Coast.

Dr. Mohammad Tavallali, PhD, P.Eng. - IHS Markit

