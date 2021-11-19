Alberta Funds Emissions Reductions Projects, Sees CCUS As Increasingly Cost Effective

The province handed out more than $100 million for carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) and emissions reductions projects Thursday that it estimated could cut 2.9 megatonnes of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more