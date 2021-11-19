Join Us For A Candid Conversation About The State Of Energy Transition In Canada With Peter Tertzakian

On November 24 Peter Tertzakian, Energy Economist and Bestselling Author, and Ross Manning, Vice President and Partner, Canadian Energy Industry & Sustainability, IBM Consulting will provide insights.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more