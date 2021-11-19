Cuda Announces Appointment Of Receiver, Resignation Of Directors And Officers

Cuda Oil and Gas Inc. announces that the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta has granted the application from the company’s senior and subordinate secured lenders to appoint FTI Consulting Canada Inc. as receiver and manager over the assets, undertakings and property of Cuda and its subsidiaries.

