Cordy Sees Strong Q3 Results; Company Benefits From Last Year’s Acquisition And JV

Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. experienced the strongest quarter — in Q3 2021 — since realigning its business in 2015, due to increased energy sector activity, revenue from last year’s Platinum North Resources Ltd. acquisition, and its joint-venture partnership (also completed last year).

