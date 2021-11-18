Search
Putting the “C” for Collaboration into ESG — CSUR Hosts ESG Workshop, Nov. 24

Beyond the Hype: Grounding ESG in Reality.

The ESG movement is here to stay – and it's influencing Canada's energy sector in profound ways. Canadian operators and their oilfield service providers have opportunities to achieve significant advantage through ESG collaboration; across all letters of the ESG spectrum. Join CSUR and industry leaders for an interactive and frank discussion on the current realities of the ESG momentum – and help shape the collaboration conversation in a way that grounds ESG in a way that makes meaningful impact. 

*This session is formatted as "Networkshop", not a traditional webinar, we'll present best practice ideas and frameworks, followed by everyone participating in small group discussions, where people connect, & collaborate in small group discussions to transform ideas into value growth opportunities for their own businesses.*

Thank you to our sponsor Calfrac Well Services.

PRESENTER: Brad Gaulin, P.Eng., MBA, Chief Evolution Officer - C.Ev.O. Solutions Inc.

FACILITATOR: Bill Whitelaw, Managing Director, Strategy and Sustainability - geoLOGIC systems ltd.

CONFIRMED PANEL PARTICIPANTS:

  • Bob Geddes, President & COO at Ensign.
  • Donna Phillips, CPA CMA, ICD.D, EVP Corporate Development at Pacific Canbriam Energy. 
  • Jennifer Ezekiel (Hedayat), P.Eng. Policy | ESG & Sustainability | Government Relations | Environment & Regulatory at CDN Controls Ltd.

Location: Zoom Meeting
Date/Time Information: Wednesday, November 24, 2021 (from 10h00 to 12h00) – Mountain Time

For more Information and Registration visit CSUR Website

 

