You’re Invited To CAOEC’S State Of The Industry

Register now for the CAOEC State of the Industry, taking place on Tuesday, November 23 at the Calgary Petroleum Club.

The State of the Industry is not only welcomed by members as a capstone event for the year, but it is widely covered by mainstream media as one of the most accurate barometers of industry activity with the release of CAOEC’s 2021 State of the Industry Report, and 2022 Drilling Forecast.

In addition to an exclusive preview of the 2022 Drilling Forecast, this year’s event will feature an industry panel with Tim McMillan, President and CEO of CAPP, Tristan Goodman, President of EPAC, and CAOEC’s President and CEO, Mark A. Scholz.

Cost per ticket: $105.00 (including tax)

Click here to purchase tickets.