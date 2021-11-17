Meet The DOB's Rising Stars Class Of 2021

The breadth of opportunities in the oil and gas sector is demonstrated by the Rising Stars Class of 2021 that includes not only engineers but also a research chemist, a regulatory lawyer and a supply chain expert.

Also part of the group that includes five women are consultants in emissions reduction management, Indigenous inclusion and ESG (environmental, social and governance).

The Rising Stars program, presented by the Daily Oil Bulletin and sponsored by Fluor Canada and geoLOGIC systems ltd., celebrates the talented young leaders who represent the next generation of energy professionals.

Here is the DOB’s Rising Stars Class of 2021:

Paolo Bomben : senior manager of Clean Technology Development at Alberta Innovates

: senior manager of Clean Technology Development at Shannon DaCosta : AWP (Advanced Work Packaging) regional manager for Fluor Canada

: AWP (Advanced Work Packaging) regional manager for Justin deMontarnal : senior project engineer at Enbridge Inc.

: senior project engineer at Brad Densmore : project manager with Landmark Resources Management Ltd.

: project manager with Thomas Fox : president, co-founder and director of innovation of Highwood Emissions Management Inc.

: president, co-founder and director of innovation of Gillian Hynes : director of Indigenous inclusion at Rise Consulting Ltd.

: director of Indigenous inclusion at Devin Lacey : a senior business analyst at GLJ Ltd.

: a senior business analyst at Jennifer Lewis : lead, engineering & survey services at TC Energy Corporation

: lead, engineering & survey services at Brendan Paton : vice-president of engineering at Spartan Delta Corp.

: vice-president of engineering at Martha Peden : vice-president, regulatory and public affairs for NorthRiver Midstream Inc.

: vice-president, regulatory and public affairs for Jessica Shumlich : chief executive officer and co-founder of Highwood Emissions Management Inc.

: chief executive officer and co-founder of Jeff Tomaszewski: manager of engineering and process safety at Suncor Energy Inc.

Working in an industry under increasing scrutiny from governments and the public concerned about climate change, members of the group acknowledged the need for an energy transition or transformation and a more sustainable industry. However, they also believe there will be a role for fossil fuels for some time yet and see their role as working to reduce the environmental footprint of industry through new technologies and approaches to decarbonization. As for the social aspect of ESG, some winners also cited the need for more diversity and inclusion within the industry.

A number of the Rising Stars are concerned about what they see as an increasingly polarized energy debate and want to help bridge that divide.

As Suncor’s Tomaszewski put it: “It doesn’t have to be an ‘us versus them’ discussion, which is what social media portrays. It can be an ‘all of us’ discussion which I think is super exciting.”

We will be profiling a Rising Star daily, starting Thursday.

