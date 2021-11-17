DIVERGENT Reports Increased Revenue For Q3 2021; Large Client Continuing CBM Program

DIVERGENT Energy Services Corp.’s largest client plans to continue its coalbed methane workover program for next year at a pace similar to during Q3 2021, says management, barring any potential weather-related disruptions and assuming commodity prices remain strong.

