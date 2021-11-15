Saskatchewan Releases Helium Action Plan; Province Aims To Produce 10% Of Global Supply

The Saskatchewan government has announced an action plan that aims to see the province become a major global helium supplier by the end of this decade, supported by increased helium drilling and key liquefaction infrastructure.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more