Westgen Receives $136,000 From NGIF Industry Grants To Eliminate Emissions At Well Sites

NGIF Industry Grants, a division of NGIF Capital Corporation, is supporting the commercial demonstration of Westgen Technologies Inc.’s Engineered Power on Demand (EPOD) technology to enable the use of compressed air at remote well sites and eliminate methane emissions.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more