Supply-Chain Challenges Continue To Impact Industry, But CES Has Been Preparing

CES Energy Solutions Corp. recognized early on in the first quarter of 2021 the looming supply-chain crisis, enabling the service company to develop strategies that minimize shortages and high costs for key raw materials, says management. Those early efforts are continuing to pay off for CES and its customers.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more