Perpetual Reclamation Spending For 2021 At $2.3 Million

Perpetual Energy Inc. continues its environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) focus, with total abandonment and reclamation expenditures of up to $2.3 million planned in 2021, with an estimated $1.2 million to be funded through Alberta's Site Rehabilitation Program (SRP).

