Perpetual On Track For 2021 Spending Plan Of $15-$18 Million

Exploration and development capital spending for Perpetual Energy Inc. for full year 2021 is expected to be $15 to $18 million, excluding spending recorded in Perpetual's consolidated third quarter financial statements related to Rubellite Energy Inc.'s Clearwater assets prior to the effective date of the plan of arrangement.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more