Baker Hughes Rig Count: U.S. Up 6

The U.S. rig count is up six from last week to 556 with oil rigs up four to 454, gas rigs up two to 102, and miscellaneous rigs unchanged at zero.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more