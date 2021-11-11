Top 10 Gas-Weighted Deals In Canada In 2021

Here’s a list of the top 10 gas-weighted deals this year, according to Evaluate Energy data.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more