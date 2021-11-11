Headwater Increases 2021 Spending, Approves Initial 2022 Budget

Headwater Exploration Inc.'s board of directors has approved an increase of its 2021 capital budget to $140 million from $130 million, which will allow its two drilling rigs to maintain steady operations throughout the balance of the fourth quarter.

