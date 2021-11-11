Headwater Continues With Core Marten Hills Development

As of Sept. 30, Headwater Exploration Inc. had drilled 30 multilateral horizontal wells in the core development area which has grown oil production from 3,385 bbls/d in the first quarter of 2021 to current levels exceeding 9,000 bbls/d.

