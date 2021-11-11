Freehold Boosts Dividend; Sees Increased Drilling

Freehold Royalties Ltd.’s board has declared a dividend of six cents per share to be paid on Dec. 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on Nov. 30, 2021.

