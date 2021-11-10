Record Output For InPlay

InPlay Oil Corp.’s production for the third quarter of 2021 set another quarterly record for the company averaging 6,011 boe/d (64 per cent light oil & NGLs).

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more