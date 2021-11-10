Peyto’s Q3 Output Up On Active Drilling Program As Company Approaches 100,000 Boe/d

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. says a steady stream of drilling and completion activity throughout the third quarter in its Deep Basin core areas resulted in continuous production growth from 86,500 boe/d at the start of July to 94,000 boe/d by the end of September.

