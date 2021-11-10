Peyto Contemplating A 2022 Capital Program of $350-$400 Million

While specifics of the 2022 budget are still being finalized, Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. is currently contemplating a 2022 capital program of $350-$400 million, inclusive of a 15 per cent provision for cost inflation.

