Kelt Revenue, Funds Flow Up For Q3

Kelt Exploration Ltd.’s Q3 2021 petroleum and natural gas sales were $75.8 million and adjusted funds from operations was $36.3 million compared to $48.8 million and $9.0 million, respectively, in the third quarter of 2020.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more