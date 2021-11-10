Hyzon Motors And TC Energy In Hydrogen Modular Production Hub Development Agreement

Hyzon Motors Inc., a supplier of hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicles, and TC Energy Corporation announced an agreement to collaborate on development, construction, operation, and ownership of hydrogen production facilities (hubs) across North America.

