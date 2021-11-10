Bonterra Output Up For Q3

Bonterra Energy Corp. averaged 12,542 boe/d of production in Q3 2021, 25 per cent higher than in Q3 2020, and 12,389 boe/d in the first nine months of 2021, a 15 per cent increase over the comparative period the prior year.

