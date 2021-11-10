Baker Hughes And Shell In ‘Collaboration Agreement’ To Accelerate Energy Transition, Achieve Net-Zero Emissions

Baker Hughes and Shell Global Solutions BV have signed a broad strategic collaboration agreement to accelerate the global energy transition by helping each other achieve their respective commitments for net-zero carbon emissions and advancing solutions to decarbonize energy and industrial sectors, the companies said in an announcement.

