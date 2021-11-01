SECURE’s Combination With Tervita Helps Boost Q3 2021 Results

SECURE Energy Services Inc.’s first quarter as a combined company with Tervita Corporation demonstrates that the increased size and scope generates significant free cash flow, improving overall leverage and enhancing the ability to deliver greater shareholder returns, says Rene Amirault, president and chief executive officer.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more