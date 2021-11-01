SECURE’s 2022 Spending To Focus On Reducing Customer Costs And Lowering Emissions

SECURE Energy Services Inc. expects its 2022 sustaining capital spending will come to about $40 million, according to the third quarter financial and operational results, while additional sustaining capital related to landfill expansions comes to roughly $15 million, which assumes growth from industry activity levels.

