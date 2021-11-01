NCS Multistage Revenues Up For Q3

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc.’s total revenues in Q3 were $32.4 million, a 99 per cent year-over-year increase and a 51 per cent increase compared to the second quarter of 2021.

